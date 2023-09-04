Energi Price Hits $0.0494 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last week, Energi has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and $75,300.19 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0494 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00038134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00026146 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00012532 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 68,377,413 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

