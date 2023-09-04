EOS (EOS) Price Tops $0.58 on Top Exchanges

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00002242 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $638.72 million and $71.78 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00009334 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002684 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001684 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001194 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,101,684,160 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

