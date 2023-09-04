Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.67.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.

Epiroc AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.05. 28,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,520. Epiroc AB has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $21.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Epiroc AB (publ) had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Epiroc AB will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for exploration, and water and energy; and related spare parts and services for the mining and infrastructure industries.

