Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,517,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,342 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.5% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Chevron worth $247,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.28.

Chevron Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of CVX traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.30. 6,663,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,964,163. The firm has a market cap of $306.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.88. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.46 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

