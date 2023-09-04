Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 297,919 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 83.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 654,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,919 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.21% of Arista Networks worth $109,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 2,389.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,838,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Arista Networks by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $308,885,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 48.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,815,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $160,694.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,616.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $167,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $160,694.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,616.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,527 shares of company stock valued at $28,010,519. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $197.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,055,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,290. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.20 and a 1 year high of $198.70. The company has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.65.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

