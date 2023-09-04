Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 359,264 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,437,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 359,264 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.67% of NetApp worth $91,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in NetApp by 52.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 51.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 12.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in NetApp by 0.4% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 57,636 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $691,676.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $64,161.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,661.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $691,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,302. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NetApp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.45.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.60. 2,306,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,424. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.12 and its 200-day moving average is $69.82. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $80.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

