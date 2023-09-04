Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 56,030 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,288,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,030 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 2.30% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $108,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,273,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,268,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,926,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,812,000 after purchasing an additional 259,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 396,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,269,000 after purchasing an additional 253,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 0.4 %

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.68. 393,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,636. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.27. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.32 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 3,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $309,090.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

