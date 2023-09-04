Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,035 shares during the period. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners comprises approximately 1.1% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $183,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth $66,427,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,762,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,323 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 990.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,084,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,180,000 after purchasing an additional 984,900 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 107.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,758,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,071,000 after purchasing an additional 911,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after acquiring an additional 685,745 shares in the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCEP traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,430. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.97. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $66.79.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.50 to $75.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($73.91) in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

