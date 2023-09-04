Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,001,452 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 248,208 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 0.9% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.16% of CVS Health worth $148,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,015,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,167,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $65.67. 6,321,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,119,743. The stock has a market cap of $84.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.10 and its 200 day moving average is $73.07. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.62 and a 52-week high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.65.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

