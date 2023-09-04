Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $89 Million Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,657,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,997 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 1.20% of Hasbro worth $88,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 115,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 9.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 567.0% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 173,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 147,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. Argus upped their price target on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.64.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.79. 1,253,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,285. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.24 and a 200-day moving average of $59.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -151.35%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

