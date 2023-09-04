Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Deere & Company worth $79,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 295.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,113,000 after acquiring an additional 519,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,754.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 531,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,481,000 after acquiring an additional 512,962 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE traded up $7.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $418.90. 1,249,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,043. The stock has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.84. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $328.62 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,580 shares of company stock worth $34,799,115 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

