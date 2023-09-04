Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,014,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 1.1% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.11% of Texas Instruments worth $188,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.77 on Monday, reaching $169.83. 2,611,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,143,694. The company has a market capitalization of $154.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

