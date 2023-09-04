Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,523,923 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,126,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

DVN stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.92. 9,339,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,870,676. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.34. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.74.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

