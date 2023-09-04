Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,399,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,048 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.9% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $148,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,591,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,515,000 after purchasing an additional 124,871 shares during the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 76,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 15,910 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,738,000. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 298.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,275,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,675,000 after purchasing an additional 955,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE MRK traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $109.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,941,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,707,465. The company has a market capitalization of $278.72 billion, a PE ratio of 90.03, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.52 and a 12-month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

