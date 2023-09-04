Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,304 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $101,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 238,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,013,000 after buying an additional 29,622 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 40,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $298.02. The company had a trading volume of 520,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,912. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.75 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.21%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

