Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 24,640 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,335,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,640 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $82,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after buying an additional 10,722,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,894,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,308,000 after buying an additional 447,835 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,636,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,653,000 after buying an additional 2,546,489 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after buying an additional 57,678,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,937,315,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Price Performance
Shares of KO traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,262,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,873,846. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.34.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.
Insider Activity at Coca-Cola
In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,364 shares of company stock worth $14,122,016 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.