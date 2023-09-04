Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 3,881 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $102,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.00. 3,286,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,301,993. The company has a market cap of $143.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $200.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.54.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

