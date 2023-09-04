Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 49,807 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751,515 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 49,807 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of Starbucks worth $78,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,747,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,260,739. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $81.67 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

