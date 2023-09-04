Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th.

Equifax has a payout ratio of 17.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Equifax to earn $8.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $206.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Equifax has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $240.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total transaction of $1,409,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,076,864.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,985. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Equifax by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Equifax by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equifax by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America cut Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $255.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.63.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

