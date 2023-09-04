Ergo Price Tops $1.02 on Major Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $74.35 million and approximately $193,986.16 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00003941 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,766.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.00245768 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.05 or 0.00741469 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00014209 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.62 or 0.00549617 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00059051 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00117818 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 73,212,933 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

