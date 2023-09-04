Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ERO. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ero Copper from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.15. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ero Copper during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,813,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ero Copper by 3,250.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,207,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,422 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Ero Copper by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,198,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,997,000 after purchasing an additional 809,184 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp raised its position in Ero Copper by 10.2% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 6,666,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,772,000 after purchasing an additional 619,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Ero Copper by 352.8% during the second quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 792,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after purchasing an additional 617,400 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

