Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ESTA. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Establishment Labs stock opened at $59.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 1.01. Establishment Labs has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.33.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 755.73% and a negative net margin of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $48.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Establishment Labs

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 98,384 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,599,000 after acquiring an additional 20,598 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 26.6% in the second quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 537,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,906,000 after buying an additional 112,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 20.0% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 119,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after buying an additional 19,999 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.