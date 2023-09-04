Euler (EUL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $229,366.11

Euler (EUL) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Euler has a market capitalization of $42.52 million and $229,366.11 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euler token can now be purchased for $2.55 or 0.00009867 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Euler has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Euler

Euler’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

