Everscale Price Hits $0.0525 on Exchanges (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Everscale coin can currently be bought for $0.0525 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everscale has a market capitalization of $93.95 million and $929,883.96 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everscale has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Everscale

Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,091,304,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

