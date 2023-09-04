Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EXR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.14.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $128.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.40 and a 200-day moving average of $148.62. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $123.67 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 39.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

