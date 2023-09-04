EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of EYPT opened at $10.52 on Thursday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08. The firm has a market cap of $368.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.29.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($1.02). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 283.81% and a negative return on equity of 92.58%. The business had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.03 million. Research analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ew Healthcare Partners, L.P. sold 139,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $2,036,273.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,883,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,780,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 307,892 shares of company stock worth $4,098,673. 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 81,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 62,067 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with serious eye disorders in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. Its commercial products include YUTIQ for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU for the treatment of postoperative inflammation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.