Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 54.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $5,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,146,000 after buying an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,770,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

In related news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 20,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $3,218,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 10,358 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total transaction of $1,629,624.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,098.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 20,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $3,218,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,345.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,358 shares of company stock worth $9,165,464. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.52. The company had a trading volume of 182,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,483. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.46. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $90.19 and a fifty-two week high of $163.88.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.42 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 18.23%. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

