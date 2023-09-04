Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Holdings Lowered by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,741 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac makes up 1.4% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Fair Isaac worth $86,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 126.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 92.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded down $8.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $896.56. The company had a trading volume of 176,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,292. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $389.83 and a twelve month high of $915.47. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $836.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $763.83.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $398.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.63 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 28.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.57.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $2,185,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $2,185,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total value of $202,608.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,259,926.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

