FantasyGold Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $214.78 Million (FGC)

FantasyGold (FGC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 4th. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $214.78 million and $56.35 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FantasyGold has traded up 40% against the dollar. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for $1.54 or 0.00005953 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. FantasyGold’s official message board is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject. FantasyGold’s official website is fantasygold.co.

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

According to CryptoCompare, “FantasyGold (FGC) is a cryptocurrency . FantasyGold has a current supply of 177,609,675 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FantasyGold is 1.47268776 USD and is up 6.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $41.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantasygold.co.”

