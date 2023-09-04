FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 724,878 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 16,864 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.29% of FedEx worth $165,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $260.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,436,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.84. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. FedEx’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FDX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.