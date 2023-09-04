Fei USD Price Hits $0.98 on Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00003794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a total market cap of $34.27 million and $92,685.20 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007366 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021030 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00017399 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015077 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25,899.93 or 1.00074256 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

FEI is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,162,593 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,903,925 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,162,592.66866397 with 34,903,925.28590169 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98272518 USD and is up 2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $71,441.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

