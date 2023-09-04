Fetch.ai (FET) Price Reaches $0.26

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $213.93 million and $58.84 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00038102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00026068 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00012523 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,501,359 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

