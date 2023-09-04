Financial Analysis: International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF) vs. Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) and International Zeolite (OTCMKTS:IZCFF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iberdrola and International Zeolite’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iberdrola $56.85 billion 1.31 $4.57 billion $3.01 15.54 International Zeolite $530,000.00 5.99 -$660,000.00 ($0.02) -3.75

Iberdrola has higher revenue and earnings than International Zeolite. International Zeolite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iberdrola, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iberdrola 0 6 1 0 2.14 International Zeolite 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Iberdrola and International Zeolite, as reported by MarketBeat.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Iberdrola shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Iberdrola has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Zeolite has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Iberdrola and International Zeolite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iberdrola 8.61% 8.02% 3.01% International Zeolite -115.94% N/A -57.72%

Summary

Iberdrola beats International Zeolite on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, S.A. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and nuclear, as well as through batteries. The company is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; and energy retail supply activities, such as gas and electricity, and other products and services, including hydrogen, as well as nonrenewable generation. It has a total installed capacity of 60,671 MW. In addition, the company offers energy storage, heat pumps, self consumption, electric mobility, solar, etc. services for residential customers; and management of energy facilities, as well as supplies green H2, industrial heat, etc. to industrial customers. Iberdrola, S.A. was founded in 1840 and is based in Bilbao, Spain.

About International Zeolite

International Zeolite Corp. explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Development, and Retail and Commercial. The company markets and supplies natural zeolite and zeolite-infused products; and develops, markets, and sells industrial commercial products from the production of its properties, as well as supplies raw materials from third party suppliers. It also has interests in the Bromley Creek zeolite project, which consists of one mineral lease and four mineral claims covering approximately 1,134.75 hectares located near Princeton, British Columbia; and the Sun Group zeolite project covering approximately 948.935 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Canadian Zeolite Corp. and changed its name to International Zeolite Corp. in March 2018. International Zeolite Corp. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

