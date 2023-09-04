Financial Avengers Inc. Has $138,000 Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Financial Avengers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACGL. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

ACGL stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.01. 880,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,078. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $84.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

