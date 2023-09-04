Financial Avengers Inc. Has $9.70 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 7.4% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 46.5% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,851,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $608,585,000 after buying an additional 1,857,500 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 19.4% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 204,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,238,000 after buying an additional 28,787 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 56,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 107,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,671,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,473,922. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.33. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $138.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $31,178.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,056.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $31,178.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,056.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,043 shares of company stock valued at $7,411,558. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

