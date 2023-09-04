Financial Avengers Inc. Increases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $296.38. 12,842,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,721,676. The company’s 50-day moving average is $299.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $762.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total value of $195,041.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,899,010.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total transaction of $195,041.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,899,010.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,283 shares of company stock worth $12,463,872. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

