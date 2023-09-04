Financial Avengers Inc. Lowers Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Financial Avengers Inc. cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,855 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,892 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 2.2% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Tesla by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.7% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the first quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 109,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $22,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 7.2% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KGI Securities raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.77.

Tesla Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $13.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $245.01. 132,541,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,811,516. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $313.80. The firm has a market cap of $777.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,229 shares of company stock valued at $17,090,884. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

