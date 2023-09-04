Financial Avengers Inc. Purchases 120 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,992 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.2% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,101,000. Finally, Harris Associates L P acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,352,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.26.

ADBE stock traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $563.21. 2,234,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,007. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $516.01 and its 200-day moving average is $428.71. The company has a market cap of $256.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $569.98.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

