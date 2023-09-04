First Washington CORP Acquires 1,465 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

First Washington CORP grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor makes up 1.9% of First Washington CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 66.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,716,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,996,094. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $15.74.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

