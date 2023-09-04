First Washington CORP Acquires Shares of 97,977 Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

First Washington CORP acquired a new position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 97,977 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,000. Match Group accounts for 1.9% of First Washington CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Match Group by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Match Group by 359.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Match Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $46.46. 2,641,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,626,563. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.36. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.73 and a 1-year high of $63.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.55 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 121.94% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Match Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Match Group

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $400,237.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,483.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,735 shares of company stock valued at $444,013. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.