First Washington CORP Buys 57,581 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

First Washington CORP grew its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,581 shares during the quarter. PACCAR accounts for about 6.3% of First Washington CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. First Washington CORP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $12,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 54.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 59,341 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 489,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,817,000 after purchasing an additional 160,758 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 50.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Stock Up 1.5 %

PCAR stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,321,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,291. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $54.64 and a 52-week high of $90.05.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,049,438.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $275,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

