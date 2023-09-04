First Washington CORP Grows Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

First Washington CORP boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,630 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients accounts for approximately 2.3% of First Washington CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 58,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $3,816,032.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,781.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary W. Mize acquired 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,848.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 58,600 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $3,816,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,781.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,999 shares of company stock worth $7,290,010 over the last three months. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $61.91. 836,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,682. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.24. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.77 and a 12 month high of $82.69.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

