First Washington CORP Invests $2.41 Million in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

First Washington CORP purchased a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 75,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQT. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 258.6% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.76.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $44.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,947,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,420,328. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.45.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. EQT had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In related news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.