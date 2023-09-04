First Washington CORP Sells 17,852 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

First Washington CORP lowered its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,459 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,852 shares during the period. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Five9 were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1,013.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Five9 by 117.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Five9 from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.82.

Five9 Price Performance

Five9 stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,463. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -60.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $97.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.85.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.11 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $691,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 109,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,491,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $691,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 109,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,491,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 107,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $8,045,133.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,511 shares of company stock valued at $17,936,343. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

