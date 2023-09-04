First Washington CORP Sells 67,783 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

First Washington CORP lessened its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 73.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 67,783 shares during the quarter. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,568,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.97.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $1.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,593,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,313,882. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $109.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 117,163 shares of company stock valued at $639,861 and sold 20,398,212 shares valued at $224,028,062. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.