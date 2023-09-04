Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $201.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $222.00 to $201.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FIVE. UBS Group cut their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Five Below from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on Five Below from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $217.10.

Get Five Below alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Five Below

Five Below Trading Down 1.5 %

Five Below stock opened at $169.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.37 and a 200 day moving average of $196.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below has a 12-month low of $125.82 and a 12-month high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 76.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth $31,000.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.