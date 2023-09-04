Flare Self Reported Market Cap Hits $305.33 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Flare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flare has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Flare has a total market cap of $305.33 million and $1.77 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 22,914,500,987 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official website is flare.network.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 22,914,496,399.728638 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01320781 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $2,016,798.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

