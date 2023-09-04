Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FFIC. DA Davidson raised their price target on Flushing Financial from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James began coverage on Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Flushing Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Flushing Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FFIC opened at $14.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Flushing Financial has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $21.55.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.30 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 12.73%. Research analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Institutional Trading of Flushing Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,543,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Flushing Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,474,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,949,000 after purchasing an additional 54,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Flushing Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,568,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,058,000 after purchasing an additional 51,395 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Flushing Financial by 9.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,145,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,082,000 after purchasing an additional 96,875 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Flushing Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 35,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

