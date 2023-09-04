FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 8,071 VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in VeriSign by 33.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,528,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,168,388,000 after buying an additional 1,385,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,956,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,272,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,239,000 after purchasing an additional 537,499 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 3,177.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 267,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,038,000 after purchasing an additional 259,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in VeriSign by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,076,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,003,000 after purchasing an additional 233,031 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRSN shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $1,682,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,224 shares in the company, valued at $23,389,294.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $1,682,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,224 shares in the company, valued at $23,389,294.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.72, for a total value of $137,978.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,113 shares in the company, valued at $9,238,913.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,285 shares of company stock worth $8,735,005. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRSN stock traded down $2.64 on Monday, reaching $205.15. 371,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,090. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.59. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.96. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $169.24 and a one year high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.00 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 48.74%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

