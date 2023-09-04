FORA Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 67.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPT. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $145.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.74. 471,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,179. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $97.74 and a 12 month high of $136.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.51.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.33%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

